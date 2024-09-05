FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

