FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 102.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $160.11 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.73 and a 200 day moving average of $168.03.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

