FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $7,981,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.8% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $219.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

