FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 11,788 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $553.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.81. The stock has a market cap of $477.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.