FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 320 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT opened at $573.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

