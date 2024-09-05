FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 352 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 706,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

MMC stock opened at $231.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

