FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 5,831 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

