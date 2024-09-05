First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells $41,815.44 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $164,799.80.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in First BanCorp. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its position in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 30,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

