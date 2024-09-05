First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FBMS opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

