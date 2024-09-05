First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $4,027,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYK traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.90. The company had a trading volume of 388,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,508. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.