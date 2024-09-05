First Business Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 0.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.71. The company had a trading volume of 487,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,700. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

