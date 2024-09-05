First Business Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 720.6% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.74. 12,700,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,521,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

