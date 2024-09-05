First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 10,939 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $51,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,489. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

