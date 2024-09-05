First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VO traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.08. 218,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,731. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

