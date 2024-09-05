First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $16.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,958.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,907.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,732.89. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

