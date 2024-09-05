First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 5,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 7,967,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,259,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.