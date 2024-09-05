First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 9.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Texas Pacific Land worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $805.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,486. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $806.60 and a 200-day moving average of $670.72.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.