First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 833,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775,235. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

