First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Southern by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

SO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.19. 920,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

