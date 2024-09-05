First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 2,350 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,055. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

