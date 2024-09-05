First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 5,500 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 18.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 295,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,025. The stock has a market cap of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

