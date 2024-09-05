First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $62.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $56.65 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.