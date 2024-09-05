First National Trust Co Buys Shares of 79,554 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. First National Trust Co owned about 0.07% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 150,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 37.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 39.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,080,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 369,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $239,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on New Mountain Finance

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.