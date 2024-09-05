First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $255.70 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

