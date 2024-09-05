First National Trust Co Has $1.75 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

MTB stock opened at $168.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

