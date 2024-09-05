First National Trust Co Has $778,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $644,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 254,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

DD stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.