First National Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

