First National Trust Co Purchases 286 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

