First National Trust Co Sells 11,244 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

