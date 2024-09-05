First National Trust Co Sells 3,989 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.0% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 98,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

