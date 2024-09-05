First National Trust Co Sells 435 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

