First National Trust Co Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after buying an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,097,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,593,000 after acquiring an additional 72,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

