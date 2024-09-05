First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 12,218 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Charter Communications worth $183,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after buying an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $5.65 on Thursday, reaching $325.99. The stock had a trading volume of 622,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.76.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

