First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.67 Million Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,346 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PBFS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. 7,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,824. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.