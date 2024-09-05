First Pacific Advisors LP Has $104.33 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $104,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380,684. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

