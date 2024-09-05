First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 5.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 224,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

