Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

