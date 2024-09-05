Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE:FSI opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.