FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 43,963 shares.The stock last traded at $68.75 and had previously closed at $69.11.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.