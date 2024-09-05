Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

