Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Update

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Forge Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,009,551 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,275.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Drew Sievers sold 24,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $31,266.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 832,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,177.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,009,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,275.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,345. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Forge Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 150,376 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forge Global by 64.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forge Global will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

