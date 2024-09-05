Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $548.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.83.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

