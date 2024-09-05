Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $347,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Cummins by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $301.73 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.61.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

