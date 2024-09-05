Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

