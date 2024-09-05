Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.6% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 32.5% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

