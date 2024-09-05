Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.43. 3,185,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

