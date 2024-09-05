Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 12,727 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.08% of MGIC Investment worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 56,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

