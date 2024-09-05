Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.20. 98,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.