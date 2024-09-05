Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,797 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

FNDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,961. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

