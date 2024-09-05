Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.35. 60,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,845. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $101.57.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

