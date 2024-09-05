Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,502. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

